Shaun Weiss

The New Jersey native portrayed Ducks’ goaltender Goldberg. Weiss then starred in Heavyweights, Pumpkin, Four Dogs, Mad and the short Netflix & Chill. He also had recurring roles on Here and Now, Mr. Rhodes, The Tony Danza Show and Freaks and Geeks and played himself on Why Not Weiss. The actor’s writer and producer credits include Encounters and What About Weiss.

Us Weekly confirmed in 2017 that Weiss was sentenced to 150 days in jail after he was arrested for petty theft for the second time. A year later, the star was arrested for public intoxication in California. He was arrested again in January 2020 after being found by police inside someone’s car in their garage displaying “symptoms of being under the influence or methamphetamine,” according to a press release. Eight months later, Weiss showed off a new smile after getting implants following his move into a sober living facility, TMZ reported. At the time, he was 200 days sober.