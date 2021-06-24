‘The Mindy Project’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Chris Messina

Messina played Mindy’s love interest and fellow OB-GYN Dr. Danny Castellano. The New York native then portrayed Detective Richard Willis on Sharp Objects and Nick Hass on The Sinner. He starred in The True Adventures of Wolfboy, Zeroville, Birds of Prey, Love Is Love Is Love, The Secrets We Keep, Call Jane and We’re Just Married. The Damages alum is also a writer, producer and director. Messina was married to actress Rosemarie DeWitt for 11 years before calling it quits in 2006. The Newsroom alum shares two sons, Milo and Giovanni, with partner Jennifer Todd, who he’s been dating for more than a decade.