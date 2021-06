Ed Weeks

Weeks portrayed English OB-GYN Dr. Jeremy Reed. He then starred on LA to Vegas as Colin before appearing on American Housewife, Robot Chicken and Find a Way or Make One. The England native is also a writer, working on Man Stroke Woman, Clone and Randall and Hilda Are Not a Couple. In 2021, the comedian created the band Crazy Girl Therapy with two friends. The trio dropped their first EP in April of that year.