‘The Mindy Project’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Mindy Kaling

Kaling played OB-GYN Dr. Mindy Lahiri in addition to being the show’s creator and executive producer. She then starred in A Wrinkle in Time, Ocean’s Eight, Late Night and Locked Down. She played Priya Patel on the short-lived Champions series before having a recurring role on The Morning Show. She is set to voice Val Little on Disney+’s Monsters at Work. The Massachusetts native is also a writer, penning Four Weddings and a Funeral in 2019, Never Have I Ever in 2020 and the screenplay for Legally Blonde 3. Her producing credits include Champions, Late Night, Never Have I Ever and The Sex Lives of College Girls. Kaling released her first book, Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?, in 2011. She then wrote 2015’s Why Not Me? and 2020’s Nothing Like I Imagined. The actress welcomed her first child, daughter Katherine, 2017. Three years later, she gave birth to her son, Spencer.