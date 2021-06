Xosha Roquemore

Roquemore joined the cast in 2013 as nurse Tamra Webb. She then starred in Mississippi Requiem, Brian Banks and A Rose for Emily. The California native appeared on I’m Dying Up Here, First Wives Club, Cherish the Day and Black Monday. She will play Shanice in 2021’s Space Jam: A New Legacy. Roquemore has been dating actor LaKeith Stanfield since 2015. They share a daughter, whom they welcomed in 2017.