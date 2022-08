New Rivalries

Witherspoon revealed that Hamm plays a “very complex character” in the new season.

“He’s a media mogul and he gives Billy Crudup a run for his money, which I think is the most fun part too, because Billy could eat a scene like I’ve never seen somebody eat a scene, and Hamm gets to come in and give him a great foil,” Witherspoon told Deadline in August 2022.