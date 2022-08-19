Cancel OK

‘The Morning Show’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far About Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s Return

By
 Jordan Strauss/Hallmark Media via Shutterstock
8
8 / 8
podcast
No More COVID

“Well, [the season picks up] after the pandemic. I think I can safely tease that,” Karen Pittman, who plays Mia, told E! News in August 2022.

When asked about Hamm’s casting, the actress added, “He is an extraordinary actor. I’m interested in what he’s going to be bringing to the story. I don’t yet know what they have in store for Jon. … Very exciting to have some new characters and there’s going to be a lot more in store. A lot more interesting people are going to be coming on.”

