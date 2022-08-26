Ann Morgan Guilbert

The California native, who played Fran’s grandmother Yetta, made a name for herself during her time on The Dick Van Dyke Show. She continued to star on the small screen in Seinfeld, Empty Nest, Picket Fences, Getting On and Life in Pieces.

Guilbert also made rare appearances in movies including Viva Max!, Sour Grapes and Please Give.

The One Man’s Way star was married to George Eckstein from 1951 to 1966. One year after her divorce was finalized, she exchanged vows with Guy Raymond. The couple were married until his death in 1997. Guilbert, for her part, died of pancreatic cancer in 2016 at age 87.