Benjamin Salisbury
Since bringing the character Brighton to life, Salisbury booked roles in D3: The Mighty Ducks, The Oz Kids and various Domino’s Pizza commercials before taking a break from acting.
The dancer was previously a contestant on Jeopardy‘s special for teen celebrities where he won against Kirsten Dunst and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. He is currently the Director of Operations at Universal Studios Hollywood.
In 2006, Salisbury got married to Kelly Murkey after several years of dating. They share three children.