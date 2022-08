Charles Shaughnessy

The England native, who played one half of the main couple in The Nanny, later booked TV roles including Stanley, The Magicians, Mad Men and General Hospital. The Emmy award winner also launched company 3S Media Solutions Inc with his brother, David Shaughnessy.

In 1983, Charles exchanged vows with Susan Fallender. They welcomed daughter Jenny in 1990 and daughter Maddy in 1995.