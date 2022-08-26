Fran Drescher
After skyrocketing to fame as the lead in The Nanny, Drescher continued to star in sitcoms like Living with Fran and Happily Divorced. She has also worked on the Hotel Transylvania film series, Broad City, Alone Together, Indebted and Mr. Mayor.
Drescher was elected as the new president of the trade union SAG-AFTRA in September 2021.
Following two decades of marriage, Drescher parted ways with husband and The Nanny creator Jacobson in 1999. The activist was married to Shiva Ayyadurai from 2014 to 2016.