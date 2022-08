Nicholle Tom

Tom, who portrayed Maggie, has remained active in the industry with roles in Superman: The Animated Series, The Minor Accomplishments of Jackie Woodman, Criminal Minds, Castle, Stalker, Gotham and Worst Cooks in America.

The Illinois native has also appeared on the big screen in Beethoven, Panic, My Family’s Secret, Private Number, Blink and The Scrap County Murders.