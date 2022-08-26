Renée Taylor
Ahead of her role as Sylvia, the New York native explored screenwriting and directing. After cowriting the 1970’s film Lovers and Other Strangers, Taylor received her first Academy Award nomination.
She later appeared in How I Met Your Mother, Shake It Up, Happily Divorced, Bob’s Burgers, Young & Hungry and Debris. The Emmy award winner also booked roles in movies like Opposite Day, The Do-Over, Tango Shalom and more.
The producer was married to Joseph Bologna from 1965 until his death in 2017. They shared son Gabriel.