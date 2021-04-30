Everything ‘The O.C.’ Cast Has Said About a Possible Reboot

Adam Is a No

The Ready or Not actor would give a revival his “blessing,” but he has zero interest in reprising the role of Seth Cohen. “I’m in another stage in my life,” he told GQ in August 2019. “And I feel silly saying no because they’re not doing it and I haven’t been asked, so who am I to turn down nonexistent work? But the truth is, it’s not that I mind talking about it, and I haven’t fought hard to not to talk about it, I don’t care, I’m talking freely about it now, and I enjoy it to a certain degree. But as someone who would also like to be known for my other work, I can’t imagine dipping back into that pool to have another decade of conversation.”