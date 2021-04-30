Everything ‘The O.C.’ Cast Has Said About a Possible Reboot

Mischa Thinks It Could Happen

Barton’s character was killed off in the season 3 finale, but she thinks a reboot is definitely a possibility. “I think there are ways it could happen for sure. I mean in this industry there’s a way to do everything,” she told Entertainment Tonight in August 2020. “If you really wanna get The O.C. back, of course we could, of course there’s a way. Characters can slightly change or diverge or come back as a cousin. Like, who cares?”

That said, she’s not interested in returning as a long-lost Marissa lookalike or a ghost. “There was so much drama on that set that I feel like it had kinda reached its end,” she added. “Also with Marissa herself as a character, we had done a lot of story lines with her … and that felt like it was doing the character justice. But I do understand people wanting her to maybe come back and be raised from the dead so that she could be back up to her old antics.”