Pics ‘The Office’ Cast: Then and Now By Sarah Hearon March 24, 2020 Brian Baumgartner Charles Sykes/Shutterstock; Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock 13 8 / 13 Brian Baumgartner Baumgartner made appearances on The Goldbergs, Chicago Fire, Melissa & Joey and more in recent years. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Best Portable Antibacterial Items That You Can Still Get on Amazon Hand Sanitizers, Antiviral Products and Immunity Items to Stock Up on ASAP The Spot All Our Celeb Friends Are Dreaming Of Right Now! More News