John Krasinski

Krasinski made his feature film directorial debut alongside his wife, Emily Blunt, in the 2018 horror film A Quiet Place. After the movie’s success and Blunt’s win for best supporting actress at the 2019 SAGs, a sequel was ordered, but the release date has been postponed amid coronavirus concerns. Krasinski, who has two daughters with Blunt, also stars in the Amazon series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.