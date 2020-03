Mindy Kaling

Kaling went on to write, star and produce her own show called The Mindy Project, which ran for three seasons of Fox. After its cancellation, Hulu picked up the show and it aired for three more years. The actress, who wrote best-selling memoirs, also produced NBC’s short-lived sitcom Champions and Hulu miniseries Four Wedding and a Funeral. In addition to voicing characters in Despicable Me, Wreck-It Ralph and Inside Out, Kaling starred in A Wrinkle in Time and Ocean’s 8.