Steve Carell

The actor left the show after season 7 in 2011 to pursue a movie career. Carell went on to star in several films, including 2014’s Foxcatcher, 2015’s The Big Short and 2017’s Battle of the Sexes. In 2019, Carell returned to TV to appear opposite Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in Apple’s The Morning Show. He also dove back into comedy starring as General Mark R. Naird in the Netflix series Space Force in 2020.