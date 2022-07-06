Ashley Algarin and Quinn Wentzel

The X-ray technician was shocked when her ex-boyfriend walked through the portal — and immediately proclaimed he still loved her. Despite hesitations about his readiness to take the next step, the pair left the show together early after Ashley invited Quinn to move into her new house.

While the couple have yet to publicly address how their relationship ended after the show, the model announced in April 2022 that she was expecting her first child, a baby girl, that August. Ashley did not confirm the baby’s paternity at the time.