Vince Xu and Yurika Yoneda

Vince proposed to Yurika, a former high school friend who went to prom with his group of pals, during the series finale after she won over his faithful pup, Leo.

While Vince and Yurika have remained coy about their season 1 engagement, Vince offered a sweet tribute to his former high school classmate — and his other contenders — via Instagram in June 2022. “I would be remiss if I didn’t show my absolute gratitude to the incredible women that took a leap of faith and opened themselves to the possibility of finding a reconnection with me,” he wrote. “They truly are the reason why ‘the bar’ was set so high for everyone coming through the portal and I’m so thankful to have been given the privilege to date such beautiful, intelligent, sweet, and kind-hearted women 🙏.”

Yurika replied: “So grateful that we reconnected & thank you for allowing me to be part of your journey on the show!”

Yurika currently resides in New York per her Instagram bio, while Vince is based in California, leading fans to speculate about their romantic status.