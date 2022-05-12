‘The Outsiders’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

C. Thomas Howell (Ponyboy Curtis)

Before The Outsiders, which earned him a Young Artist Award, Howell made his movie debut in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. He later appeared in The Hitcher, Grandview U.S.A., Secret Admirer and Red Dawn and was one of the actors considered for the role of Marty McFly in Back to the Future, which ultimately went to Michael J. Fox. More recently, Howell has starred in The Amazing Spider-Man, Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox and LBJ, with TV roles on Grimm, Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Animal Kingdom and The Blacklist. The California native previously dated Kyle Richards before marrying Rae Dawn Chong in 1989. The twosome called it quits one year later, and Howell tied the knot with Sylvie Anderson in 1992. They split in 2016.