Diane Lane (Cherry Valance)

Lane has been a working actress since age 14, making her movie debut in A Little Romance. Other notable credits include The Perfect Storm, Unfaithful, Under the Tuscan Sun, Must Love Dogs, Man of Steel and more. She was previously married to producer Christopher Lambert — with whom she shares daughter Eleanor — from 1988 to 1994 and to Josh Brolin from 2004 to 2013.