‘The Outsiders’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Emilio Estevez (Two-Bit Matthews)
Martin Sheen's son joined Lowe as part of the Brat Pack, also starring in The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo's Fire. The filmmaker is also known for appearing in the Mighty Ducks franchise as hockey coach Gordon Bombay. After three of the sports movies, a series titled The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers debuted on Disney+ in 2021. Estevez raised eyebrows when he exited the show amid rumors he disagreed with the set's COVID-19 vaccine policy. He later clarified to Deadline that his departure was due to "nothing more than a good old fashioned contract dispute" and "a myriad of creative differences."