‘The Outsiders’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Emilio Estevez (Two-Bit Matthews)

Martin Sheen’s son joined Lowe as part of the Brat Pack, also starring in The Breakfast Club and ​​St. Elmo’s Fire. The filmmaker is also known for appearing in the Mighty Ducks franchise as hockey coach Gordon Bombay. After three of the sports movies, a series titled The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers debuted on Disney+ in 2021. Estevez raised eyebrows when he exited the show amid rumors he disagreed with the set’s COVID-19 vaccine policy. He later clarified to Deadline that his departure was due to “nothing more than a good old fashioned contract dispute” and “a myriad of creative differences.”