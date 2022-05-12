‘The Outsiders’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Leif Garrett (Bob Sheldon)

Garrett was a child star and a teen idol, signing a five-album record contract in 1976. Two decades later, he released a greatest hits compilation, The Leif Garrett Collection, which included covers of songs by the Beach Boys, Dion and more. The Fear Factor alum had a number of legal troubles over the years, from personal bankruptcy to driving under the influence. He was arrested several times throughout the ‘90s and early 2000s for drug possession and later dropped out of a court-ordered rehab program. Garrett entered treatment once again in 2010.