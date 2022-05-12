‘The Outsiders’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Matt Dillon (Dallas Winston)

Following appearances in There’s Something About Mary and Wild Things, Dillon made his directorial debut in 2000 with City of Ghosts. His performance in Crash won him an Independent Spirit Award and earned him nods at both the Oscars and Golden Globes. The New Yorker is a Grammy nominee, gaining recognition in 2001 for narrating Jack Kerouac’s On the Road. Dillon has also appeared in Employee of the Month, You, Me and Dupree, Herbie: Fully Loaded and Capone.