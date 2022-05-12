‘The Outsiders’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Patrick Swayze (Darrel Curtis)

Apart from The Outsiders, Swayze’s most memorable performance was as Johnny Castle in Dirty Dancing, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical. His popularity grew after 1990’s Ghost, receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame seven years later. Following roles in Point Break, Donnie Darko, One Last Dance and Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, the actor died of pancreatic cancer in 2009. His final film credit was 2009’s Powder Blue. He is survived by wife Lisa Niemi, who wed Albert DePrisco in 2014.