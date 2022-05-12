‘The Outsiders’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Ralph Macchio (Johnny Cade)

Macchio is best known for playing Daniel LaRusso in the original Karate Kid franchise, a role he reprised on Netflix’s Cobra Kai, which began in 2018. He went on to star in ​​My Cousin Vinny, Crossroads, Hitchcock and Psych: The Movie. On the small screen, the New York native had roles on Ugly Betty, The Deuce and Eight Is Enough. He landed in fourth place with pro Karina Smirnoff on season 12 of Dancing With the Stars in 2011. The Distant Thunder star shares daughter Julia and son Daniel with wife Phyllis Fierro.