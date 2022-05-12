‘The Outsiders’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Rob Lowe (Sodapop Curtis)

A member of the Brat Pack, the Virginia native is known for his work in Oxford Blues, St. Elmo’s Fire, About Last Night… and Square Dance. Lowe later turned to television, starring in Aaron Sorkin’s The West Wing from 1999 to 2003. The Code Black alum has experienced a few ups and downs throughout his career, including a sex tape scandal and a sobriety journey. He made a major comeback with Parks and Recreation, playing Chris Traeger from 2010 to 2014 before joining the cast of 9-1-1: Lone Star in 2020. The Emmy nominee shares sons Matthew and John Owen with wife Sheryl Berkoff.