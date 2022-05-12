‘The Outsiders’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Tom Cruise (Steve Randle)

A three-time Oscar winner, Cruise is one of the hottest actors in Hollywood, with iconic roles in Top Gun, Risky Business, Jerry Maguire, The Mummy and more. Apart from his work on screen, the New Yorker’s personal life has been making headlines for years. He has been married thrice: to Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990, Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001 and Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012. Cruise, who is a member of the Church of Scientology, welcomed a daughter with Holmes in 2006 and shares two adopted children — Isabella (born 1992) and Connor (born 1995) — with Kidman.