Dennis Quaid

Quaid played the twins’ father, Nick Parker, who owned a winery in Napa, California. The Texas native then starred in The Rookie, The Day After Tomorrow, Yours, Mine & Ours, A Dog’s Purpose, I Can Only Imagine, A Dog’s Journey, American Underdog and The Tiger Rising. His TV credits include Vegas, The Art of More and Merry Happy Whatever. Quaid served as an executive producer on all three of the TV projects in addition to his two podcasts, “The Pet Show With Dennis Quaid and Jimmy Jellinek” and “The Dennissance.” The Emmy nominated actor has been a musician for decades, announcing in April 2022 that he would be touring solo.

The In Good Company actor has been married four times. Quaid tied the knot with P.J. Soles in 1978, but the duo split in 1983. He moved on with Meg Ryan in 1991. The pair, who welcomed son Jack in 1992, called it quits in 2001. Quaid was married to Kimberly Quaid from 2004 to 2018. The exes share twins Thomas and Zoe, whom they welcomed in 2007. The actor wed Laura Savoie in June 2020.