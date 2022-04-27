Elaine Hendrix

The Tennessee native played villain Meredith Blake, who threatens to send Hallie and Annie to boarding school after she marries their father. Hendrix then appeared in Superstar, LA Blues, Good Intentions, Low Low, Adopt a Highway and Short Straw. She starred on The Chronicle, Joan of Arcadia, Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll, Proven Innocent and Paradise Lost. Hendrix landed the role of Alexis Carrington on the Dynasty reboot in 2021. The star has multiple producing, writing and one directing credit on her resume.

The Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion actress has been an animal rights activist for decades. In 2012, she founded The Pet Matchmaker, which is an organization dedicated to helping pet parents with anything they may need to adopt, foster and care for their animals. Hendrix is also on the board of Stray Rescue of St. Louis.