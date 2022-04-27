Lindsay Lohan

Lohan portrayed both Annie and Hallie Parker in the Disney film. She went on to star in Get a Clue, Freaky Friday, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Mean Girls, Just My Luck and Georgia Rule. After years of personal struggles — she appeared in court several times amid substance abuse issues — the New York native revived her career with a recurring role on 2018’s Sick Note. She also released new music in 2020, her first single in 12 years, called “Back to Me.” Lohan followed up her own reality series, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, by making a deal with Netflix to star in multiple movies, including 2022’s Falling for Christmas.

The former child star ended her engagement to Egor Tarabasov in 2016. She moved on with Bader Shammas, who proposed in November 2021.