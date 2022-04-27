Lisa Ann Walter

Walter portrayed Nick’s housekeeper, Chessy, who served as a helper with Hallie growing up. Her later film credits include Bruce Almighty, Shall We Dance, Graduation, Wedding Day, You Can’t Have It and The Right Mom. The Maryland native has starred on Emeril, Breaking News and had a recurring role on The Exes and The Odd Couple. Walter has been playing Melissa Schemmenti on Abbott Elementary since 2021. Behind the camera, the actress has worked as a producer on Gonzo Girlz, Dance Your Ass Off and the short film Jersey. She is also a writer and director.

Walter, who penned The Best Thing About My Ass Is That It’s Behind Me in 2011, is the mother of four children. She shares son Jordan and daughter Delia with ex-husband Sam Baum, whom she split from in 1999. The My Wildest Dreams alum is also the parent of twin sons Simon and Spencer, who were born in 2001.