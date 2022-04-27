Maggie Wheeler

Wheeler played Marva’s daughter, Marva Kulp Jr., who was the co-owner of Camp Walden. The New York native starred in The Parent Trap amid filming Friends, where she portrayed Janice, and Everybody Loves Raymond, where she had a recurring role as Linda Gruenfelder until 2004. Wheeler has since appeared in Waking Dreams, It’s Not You, It’s Me, Genie in a Bikini and voiced Trudy Pickering in The Addams Family. Her additional TV credits include Californication and Archer. Wheeler released a series of meditation stories in 2021 called The River and the Wren.

The Ellen alum has been married to Daniel Borden Wheeler since 1990. The couple share two children: daughter Juno, born in 1994, and Gemma, born in 2000.