Natasha Richardson

The English actress portrayed Annie and Hallie’s mom, Elizabeth James, who designed wedding gowns. Richardson went on to star in Blow Dry, Waking Up in Reno, Maid in Manhattan, Asylum, The White Countess, Evening and Wild Child. She served as an executive producer on 2005’s Asylum.

Richardson died in March 2009 after suffering a head injury during a skiing accident. She was 45. The Every Picture Tells a Story actress is survived by her husband, Liam Neeson, whom she wed in 1994, and their two sons, Micheál and Daniel, who were born in 1995 and 1996, respectively.