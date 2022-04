Polly Holliday

The Alabama native portrayed Camp Walden co-owner Marva Kulp Sr. Holliday then had a recurring role on Home Improvement as Liliian Patterson before starring in It Must Be Love, Stick It, The Heartbreak Kid and Fair Game. The Emmy nominated actress retired from acting in 2010.

Holliday, who is also known for starring on the comedy series Alice and its spinoff Flo, was inducted into the Alabama Stage and Screen Hall of Fame in 2000.