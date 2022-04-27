Ronnie Stevens

The English actor’s role as the twins’ grandfather, and Elizabeth’s father, was his last acting gig before retiring. Stevens broke into the entertainment industry in 1952 and acted until 1998. He’s best known for starring in both Dentist in the Chair and Dentist on the Job as Brian Dexter and for his voice work on Noggin the Nog, Planet Patrol and Captain Zed and the Zee Zone.

Stevens died in November 2006. He was 81. The actor’s wife of 47 years, Ann Bristow, died eight months prior. The couple are survived by their son Guy Stevens. They also shared son Paul Stevens, who passed away in 1990.