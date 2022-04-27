Simon Kunz

Kunz played Elizabeth and Annie’s butler, Martin, who resided with them in England. The English actor then focused on TV roles, starring on Waking the Dead, Coronation Street, The Last Kingdom, Requiem, Traitors and This Sceptred Isle. His film credits include The Bunker, Match Point, Captain America: The First Avenger, Orthodox, Blithe Spirit and The Cursed.

The University of Warwick alum was married to Ashley Philips from 1985 to 1997. The former spouses share son John, born in 1990, and daughter Adrianna, born in 1998. Kunz wed Brianna Australian Sodi in 2013. The couple share daughter Kelly.