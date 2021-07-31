TV

‘The Prince’ on HBO Max: Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte and More Cast Members Playing Royals

By
Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry! All the Celebs Voicing 'The Prince' Characters
Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte. Rob Latour/Shutterstock; HBO Max/MEGA
9
6 / 9
podcast
Gummy_Ad_71621_600x338

Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte

The Dark Phoenix star plays George’s little sister.

Back to top