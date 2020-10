Caroline Goodall (Helen Thermopolis)

The London-born actress has starred in a number of films across her decades-long career, including Hook (1991), Schindler’s List (1993), Disclosure (1994) and The Best of Me (2014). She also reprised her role as Mia’s mom in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004). Goodall shares two children with Italian cinematographer Nicola Pecorini, whom she wed in September 1994.