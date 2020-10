Hector Elizondo (Joe)

Elizondo has been part of two long-running TV series throughout his career, Chicago Hope (1994 to 2000) and Last Man Standing, which premiered in 2011. He has won two Emmys, an ALMA Award and an OBIE Award, and has also been nominated for a Golden Globe. In 2010, he reunited with Hathaway in Marshall’s romantic comedy Valentine’s Day and appeared in many of the director’s other hits.