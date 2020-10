Kathleen Marshall (Charlotte Kutaway)

The daughter of late director Garry Marshall, Kathleen’s role as the queen’s secretary is close to her heart. During a 2001 red carpet interview, Garry said that he made The Princess Diaries as a way to bring families together. Since her small part in the Disney movie, which she reprised in its 2004 sequel, Kathleen appeared in Raising Helen (2004), Valentine’s Day (2010) and New Year’s Eve (2011).