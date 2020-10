Larry Miller (Paolo Puttanesca)

Before he helped Mia Thermopolis get ready to become a royal, the comedian was known for his work in Pretty Woman (1990), The Nutty Professor (1996) and 10 Things I Hate About You (1999). In April 2012, Miller suffered a life-threatening brain injury when he hit his head on a sidewalk. He was placed on life support for one month and made a full recovery in January 2013. He now hosts his own podcast, “The Larry Miller Show.”