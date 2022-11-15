Michael Moscovitz Is In

Though Robert Schwartzman didn’t appear in the 2004 sequel, he hasn’t ruled out a return to the franchise should a third film come to fruition. “People have asked me, like, ‘Would you do another one, if they brought it back? Or they brought that story back?’ Of course, if the producers and the studio felt that that story is going to live on with the same actors,” the Rooney singer told Variety in September 2022. “How cool is it to just be able to have been a part of a movie that really had an impact and still is out in the world?”