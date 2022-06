Ready to Sing Again

Raven-Symoné, who played Princess Asana in Princess Diaries 2, had a singular request about a potential third flick.

“Do I get to sing with Julie Andrews again? Yeah, I’m going back on Princess Diaries 3,” the Raven’s Home star said in August 2017 during a BuzzFeed interview. “If I get to sing with Julie Andrews again, that would be awesome! I mean, I’m a Mary Poppins fan, so that’s just heaven for me.”