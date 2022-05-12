Betty White

White portrayed the Paxton matriarch, Grandma Annie. The same year that she filmed The Proposal, the actress finished a 23-episode arc on The Bold and the Beautiful. The comedian then appeared in You Again, The Lost Valentine, The Lorax, Toy Story 4 and Trouble. The Illinois native starred on Pound Puppies, voicing Agatha McLeish, before playing Elka Ostrovsky on Hot in Cleveland from 2010 to 2015. She also hosted and served as the executive producer on Betty White’s Off Their Rockers from 2012 to 2017.

The Golden Girls alum died on New Year’s Eve in December 2021. She was 99.