Craig T. Nelson

The Emmy winner played Andrew’s overbearing father, Joe Paxton. Nelson was then seen in The Company Men, Get Hard, Gold and Book Club. The Washington native starred on Parenthood, playing Zeek Braverman from 2010 to 2015, before having a recurring role on Grace and Frankie as Guy. He began playing Coach Dale Ballard on Young Sheldon in 2021. He is also the voice of Mr. Incredible in the Incredibles Pixar franchise. Nelson’s writer, director and producer credits include working on Coach (which he starred on in the ‘90s) and The District.

The Family Tree Productions founder was married to Robin Nelson from 1965 to 1978. The pair share two sons, Noah and Christopher, and daughter Tiffany. The Troop Beverly Hills star wed for a second time in 1987 to Doria Cook-Nelson.