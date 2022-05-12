Denis O’Hare

O’Hare played U.S. immigration agent Mr. Gilbertson. The Missouri native then turned his attention to TV roles starring on True Blood, The Good Wife, Big Little Lies, American Gods, The Nevers and American Horror Story. His film credits include J. Edgar, Dallas Buyers Club, Army of One, The Day Shall Come, Late Night, The Goldfinch and Infinite Storm. In 2018, O’Hare made his debut as a writer and producer with The Parting Glass.

The Tony winner married actor Hugo Redwood in 2011. The couple share son Declan, whom they adopted from foster care.