Malin Akerman

The Sweden native played Andrew’s childhood sweetheart, Gertrude. Akerman then appeared in Couples Retreat, The Romantics, Rock of Ages, I’ll See You in My Dreams, To the Stars, A Piece of My Heart, Friendsgiving and A Week in Paradise. Her TV credits include Burning Love, Trophy Wife (which she produced), The Comeback, Sin City Saints, Children’s Hospital and Billions. Akerman played Celeste on Dollface from 2019 to 2022.

The 27 Dresses actress split from Italian actor Roberto Zincone in 2014 after seven years of marriage. The exes share son Sebastian, who was born in 2013. Akerman married English actor Jack Donnelly in 2018.